KTR woos U.K. firms

Minister beings his engagements in the U.K.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao kickstarted his engagements in the U.K., where he is leading an official delegation, by wooing prospective investors with a Telangana will meet or beat the offer that any other Indian State makes.

Chairing a round table organised in London by UK India Business Council, the Minister said this showcasing progressive industrial policies of Telangana as well as the investment opportunities the State offers in the areas of Information Technology, BFSI, Food Processing, Pharma and Life Sciences and Aerospace and Defence. Top management representatives from Deloitte, HSBC, JCB, E&Y, Rolls Royce as well others attended the meeting, in which Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming participated.

Mr. Rao also highlighted the availability of land, water, power and human resources in the State to the investors, a release from the Minister’s office on Wednesday said.

At a second round table, organised jointly by the UKIBC and Tech UK, Mr. Rao said Hyderabad is India’s leading tech hub and already housing several marquee companies engaged in cutting edge technology development. The city offers great opportunities for SMEs in emerging technologies. Telangana has excellent sectoral policies unlike any other Indian State, he said.

The Minister said Tech UK and HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) could work together on a bilateral engagement to help SMEs explore opportunities.

Collaboration between the UK and India in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cleantech, HealthTech and AgriTech was discussed in the meeting, the release said.

Ahead of the meeting, the UKIBC tweeted “we begin an exciting 3-day agenda with @KTRTRS and government of Telangana in the UK with a roundtable of business leaders across education, aerospace, manufacturing, and more. In 7 years Telangana has attracted more than $35 billion to the State thanks to its brilliant skills and EoDB.”

In another tweet, it said the Minister participated in a third roundtable on electric mobility. He encouraged the EV companies to visit Hyderabad to see Telangana’s offer to this sector. The UKIBC organised this roundtable with SMMT, which acts as the voice of the automobile industry in the UK.