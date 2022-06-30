KTR woos firms with stable govt., able leadership

Talent in digital and emerging space, innovation ecosystem, infrastructure key factors for growth of GCC markets: Minister

Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday made a strong case with a stable government, able leadership in Telangana, pitch for more firms world over to consider Hyderabad for their global capability centres (GCCs).

K.T. Rama Rao looks at the memento being presented to him by Vice President (Industry Initiatives) of NASSCOM K.S. Viswanathan at the 12th NASSCOM GCC Conclave in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Availability of talent in digital and emerging space, innovation ecosystem, infrastructure and liveability as well as able and stable governance, are key factors for growth of GCC markets, he said, pointing out how Telangana and Hyderabad are best suited to host such facilities.

Mr. Rao, who was addressing the 12th GCC Conclave of IT industry body Nasscom in the city, said that Telangana has a stable government, able leader in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and is into building more infrastructure. “We have focused on improving infrastructure. Unlike other cities, we don’t have problems with power or drinking water [availability],” he said.

Highlighting how Hyderabad is way ahead of other cities in terms of liveability index and infrastructure, the Minister said that the Metro Rail network in the city spans 70 kms and there are plans to expand it. As a measure to address congestion issues, more than 30 flyovers have been constructed in the last five years as part of the Strategic Road Development Project and “we continue to add more,” he said.

“Irrespective of which part of India you are from, you will feel at home in Hyderabad,” the Minister said, citing policy measures, especially TS-iPASS, aimed at improving ease of doing business levels and time bound clearances for industries. Some of the prominent GCCs set up in the last 5-7 years in Telangana include DBS Bank, Pepsi, Chubb, Mass Mutual, Goldman Sachs, Swiss Re, Advanced Auto Parts, Arcesium, ZF, State Street, Intel, ICE and Micron. Around 65% of the GCCs set up in India are headquartered in the Americas, specifically the U.S., followed by U.K. and the European Union.

Mobility Valley

On the State’s stress on encouraging innovation and working in partnership with firms in emerging sectors, Mr. Rao hinted the contours of the proposed Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) that will be unveiled next month.

“We are working with all large OEMs, suppliers, technology companies and global operators across the globe to create the most comprehensive mobility ecosystem in India. We will reveal more details on July 6,” he said on the project near Hyderabad for which automobile major Hyundai and others have committed to invest.