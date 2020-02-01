KTR wants honkers to wait longer at traffic signals

If IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has his way, those who honk at traffic signals may have to wait longer than others to get moving.

Mr. Rama Rao tweeted an innovative initiative of the Mumbai Police to reduce honking when the signal turns red and wished that it is adopted by Hyderabad police too. “Let’s get this done in our Hyderabad too. Need of the hour,” KTR tweeted tagging the Telangana DGP, Hyderabad Police Commissioner and GHMC Commissioner.

The tweet received good response with lot of people supporting the initiative and wishing for its implementation in the city where traffic snarls are quite common. Some said that the Minister should follow it up seriously and hoped that the police will respond positively.

However, there were quite a few who expressed anger over the behaviour of police and wanted to know why they blocked traffic for VIP movement. They urged Mr. Rama Rao to ask the police to do their duty with sincerity before following such initiatives.

Mumbai model

As a part of its efforts to instil discipline among habitual honkers, Mumbai traffic police’s initiative called ‘Punishing Signal’ involves doubling of the waiting time at the signal if the decibel levels from honking crosses 85.

Police installed decibel monitors in several areas connecting traffic signals to deter honkers from blaring their horns.

Police shared on social media some visuals of honkers expressing frustration and irritation after the waiting time doubled due to incessant honking even when the signal was red, and those went viral. The video shows how honkers realised the more they honked, the more they had to wait at the signals.