KTR visits rain-affected villages, promises all help to farmers to tide over difficult times

May 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Stating that the five spells of unseasonal rains over the past few weeks have damaged crops in around 19,000 acres in 13 mandals of Rajanna Sircilla district, Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao said the BRS government will provide relief of ₹10,000 per acre to the rain-hit farmers and procure the discoloured and wet paddy.

Mr Rama Rao toured several rain-affected villages in Mustabad and Veernapalli mandals on Tuesday.

He interacted with the farmers affected by nature’s fury and assured them all help from the State government to tide over difficult times.

Speaking to the media in Sircilla, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited five districts to take stock of the crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorm recently.

He said, “The Chief Minister instilled confidence among the rain-hit farmers by reiterating our pro-farmer government’s resolve to extend relief to all farmers affected by nature’s fury. Officials have already submitted the reports of crop damage and the government will soon release funds for disbursal of the relief amount to rain-hit farmers shortly.”

Calling upon farmers not to get disheartened by the crop losses caused by nature’s fury, the Minister said the BRS stands for “Bharat Rythu Samithi” with a proven track record of implementing landmark farmer-friendly schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema.

BRS government will extend all possible help to rain-hit farmers to make them surmount hard times, he said.

Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu and Rajanna Sircilla Collector Anuraag Jayanti were present.