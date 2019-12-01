KTR urges Modi to amend IPC and CrPC

Five days after a 27-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad, IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday took to Twitter and urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend IPC and CrPC so as to provide death penalty to people who commit crime against women and children.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Rao said that anyone committing the heinous act of violence on women and children should be given capital punishment without delay and no option for review. “Time has come to amend archaic portions of our Acts and Laws sir,” working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi said.

He also tweeted: Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear law of the land @narendramodi Ji, I appeal to you on behalf of millions of citizens who are aggrieved, yet feel helpless & want us, lawmakers, to rise up to the occasion & deliver expeditious justice.

Referring to Telangana High Court’s orders revising life imprisonment to a man, who was awarded capital punishment by a lower court, the tech-savvy Minister tweeted: A 9-month child is raped recently, lower court ordered capital punishment; HC revised it to life imprisonment! A young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyd.

“And the perpetrators have been nabbed. But I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family seeking justice for…Justice delayed is justice denied sir. As the Parliament is in session, I urge you to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority,” he said.

Earlier, he pointed out that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have not been hanged even seven years after the incident.

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji, 7 years after Nirbhaya’s ghastly rape & murder; the convicts are still not hung!, Mr. Rao said.