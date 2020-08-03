KTR urges citizens to help govt. fight pandemic

Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has asked people to join hands with the government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by following norms to stop the spread of the virus.

Speaking after visiting the COVID-19 ward in the Government District Hospital at Sircilla and Isolation Centre at Sardapur Agricultural College, he said on Monday that the government was sparing no effort to control the pandemic and the government hospitals were providing better healthcare services and treatment to coronavirus-affected persons. He termed the government doctors, nurses, other staff in hospitals, police and sanitation staff as frontline warriors.

Stating that those frontline warriors need moral support from the entire society, the Minister, who also represents Sircilla constituency in the Legislative Assembly, appealed to people, particularly the political parties not to demoralise them with their uncalled-for criticism.

After flagging-off special ambulances for COVID services, Mr. Rama Rao interacted with the doctors and nurses there and advised them to handle COVID patients with humane approach. He stated that the district hospital was being given ₹2.28 crore under Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) support and ₹20 lakh from his personal funds for the hospital development.

He assured COVID tests would be increased to 1,000 per day from the current 300 in Sircilla district. Home isolation kits were being given to all who tested positive and in home isolation. He instructed authorities to utilise the double-bedroom houses yet to be handed over to beneficiaries and other government buildings there as isolation centres.

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank chairman K. Ravinder Rao, Sircilla Zilla Parishad chairperson N. Aruna, Additional Collector R. Anjaiah and others participated. Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for construction of Panchayat Raj divisional offices.