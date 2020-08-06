KTR urges Centre to set guidelines for COVID vaccine development

HYDERABAD

06 August 2020 23:02 IST

Writes to Union Health Minister, calls for measures to fast track testing, approvals

Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has urged the Centre to unveil guidelines that will help facilitate in the timely development of safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19.

Such a move will “remove subjectivity and allow all manufacturers to adhere to common guidelines and standards,” he said in a letter to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday.

Expediting approval for clinical trials and manufacturing, delegation of more powers to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) zonal office in Hyderabad, and evolving a robust procurement policy as well as enhanced funding for vaccine development were other aspects he highlighted, while pointing to how three city-based firms were working to developing COVID vaccine.

On the need for the Centre to frame guidelines, he said the country has one of the most complex regulatory systems in the world for vaccine approvals with six different ministries at the Central and State level required to give approvals.

“India needs to have a regulatory framework that can hold good for global competition and ensure quality with speed,” the Minister said, calling for a strict but simple and transparent regulatory regime to fast track development of vaccines and also the biotech industry in general.

“Further, there is a requirement for clear guidelines on the licensing of the vaccine. USFDA and WHO have already published the guidelines on the development and licensure of COVID vaccine. There is a need for similar guidelines in India to help facilitate the timely development of safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19,” he said, urging the Centre to make them available at the earliest to facilitate Indian vaccine manufacturers.

Favouring decentralisation of authority for fast-tracking testing and approvals for vaccines, Mr. K.T. Rama Rao requested the Union Minister to instruct the CDSCO to delegate more powers and authority, with additional resources, to the zonal office here.

“That will help industries with expeditious clearances and immensely contribute to the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat,” he said.