KTR urged to promote tourism at MMD reservoir

With the completion of Mid Manair Dam albeit Sri Raja Rajeshwara (SRR) reservoir and the project receiving water to its brim, Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar has urged Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K. Taraka Rama Rao to take measures for the beautification of MMD to encourage tourism.

Accordingly, the Choppadandi legislator met the Minister in Hyderabad on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum.

Mr. Sunke Ravishankar said that the MMD was located close to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada and Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Nampally and the adjoining Sri Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam in Kondagattu etc.

The pilgrims visiting these temple shrines would definitely visit the picturesque MMD, he said and urged the government to construct cottages, guest houses, hotels and provide boating facilities at the MMD reservoir.

He also said that the government was having around seven acres of land near the MMD reservoir for taking measures to provide facilities visiting the MMD.