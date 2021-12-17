KTR unveils new facilities at Woxsen University

HYDERABAD

Minister of Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao unveiled four new facilities at Woxsen University in Kamkole near Sangareddy. These include Bloomberg finance lab, a central library of 70,000 sft, a 10-acre mega sports arena and a 75,000 sft high-tech academic block.

The new additions are sectoral first and student-centric state-of-the-art facilities.

KTR said that the emphasis on research was what impressed him and argued that one cannot push innovation without good strides in research and produce world class entrepreneurs.

“Most of the renowned private institutions have taken this step and Woxsen is treading in the right direction with its focus on research,” he said, according to a statement.

Appreciating the founder and president of the university Praveen K. Pula, the Minister asked him to continue to invest in Telangana and said that the government will support him.

KTR urged the business leaders, who were part of the inauguration, to explore the German model of apprenticeship and support Woxsen by offering practical exposure to students.

Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy, and commissioner of College Education Navin Mittal were present.

Woxsen is one of the first private universities of Telangana spread in a sprawling 200-acre land. This residential campus houses over 1,000 students from across India and abroad.