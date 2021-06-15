KTR unveils Col. Santosh Babu statue at Suryapet

SURYAPET

15 June 2021 23:06 IST

Govt. sent a message of inspiration, says the Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao unveiled the statue of Maha Vir Chakra Col. B. Santosh Babu, the ‘Galwan martyr’ from Telangana, here on Tuesday.

Remembering him on his first death anniversary and paying rich tributes, Mr. Rao also named the site of the statue, which was popularly known as court chowrasta, as Col. Santosh Babu chowrasta.

Col. Bikumalla Santosh Babu of the 16th Bihar Regiment was killed in the Indo-China skirmishes on June 15 last year at Galwan valley in Ladakh. The Central government posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest wartime gallantry award.

Speaking after unveiling the statue and the new junction name board, Mr. Rao said the sacrifice of the colonel would never be forgotten. He recounted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s relief announcement to colonel’s bereaved family last year.

“Telangana government’s assistance to colonel’s family sent a message of inspiration to the rest of the States. And the message is that every Indian would stand by the families of Army employees. The way the last procession evoked sentiment among people, from Hakimpet till the martyr’s remains reached Suryapet, also reflects CM’s message,” he said.

Sharing her thoughts, Santosh Babu’s wife Santoshi said the State government had accorded appropriate honour to her husband’s sacrifice. She thanked KCR, Mr. Rao and Mr. Reddy for assuring her children’s future, giving her a respectable job and being supportive in all circumstances.

At the event, Mr. Rao felicitated artist Srinivas Reddy who designed the 10-foot-tall bronze statue of the colonel.

Santosh Babu’s parents B. Upender and Manjula and legislators from the district were present.