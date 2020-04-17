KTR tours containment zones in Hyderabad

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, on Thursday, toured the containment zones in the city, and interacted with residents, in an exercise to boost the morale of the confined population due to the lockdown in Hyderabad.

He visited the zones in CIB Quarters, Asif Nagar, and Mallepally areas of Khairatabad circle and spoke to the people about the need for containment zones.

He inquired about the health status of their family members, and asked if they had awareness about coronavirus, and if they got the campaign material published by the government in this regard.

Urging them not to venture out in any circumstance till the lockdown is lifted, he asked the people to contact officials in case of any medical assistance.

The Minister also interacted with sanitation and medical staff working in the containment zones.