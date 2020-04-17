Hyderabad

KTR tours containment zones in Hyderabad

Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao makes a surprise visit to Khairatabad to the pleasant surprise of the citizens to find out about any hardship they are facing during the ongoing lockdown in Hyderabad.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao makes a surprise visit to Khairatabad to the pleasant surprise of the citizens to find out about any hardship they are facing during the ongoing lockdown in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, on Thursday, toured the containment zones in the city, and interacted with residents, in an exercise to boost the morale of the confined population due to the lockdown in Hyderabad.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

He visited the zones in CIB Quarters, Asif Nagar, and Mallepally areas of Khairatabad circle and spoke to the people about the need for containment zones.

He inquired about the health status of their family members, and asked if they had awareness about coronavirus, and if they got the campaign material published by the government in this regard.

Watch | Guidelines for extended lockdown

Urging them not to venture out in any circumstance till the lockdown is lifted, he asked the people to contact officials in case of any medical assistance.

The Minister also interacted with sanitation and medical staff working in the containment zones.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 8:15:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ktr-tours-containment-zones-in-hyderabad/article31361916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY