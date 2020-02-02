KTR to speak at Harvard India Conference in Boston

TRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been invited to participate in the annual Harvard India Conference 2020 at Harvard Business School in Boston on February 15 and 16.

Mr. Rao is likely to speak on ‘Smart Cities in India’ mainly addressing students and other invitees under the theme ‘20/20 Foresight’.

He will focus on the smart cities subject, given his experience as the Minister for Information Technology and Municipal and Urban Development of Telangana.

Apart from Mr. Rao other prominent persons invited to the conference include former Chief Economic Advisor, Arvind Subramanian, well-known journalist Aroon Purie, former Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Jayant Sinha, actor Anupam Kher and OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal.

The conference to be conducted at Harvard Kennedy and Harvard Business School is considered a top forum for dialogue, debate and networking around issues pertinent to contemporary India.