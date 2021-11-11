KTR to protest at Sircilla

HYDERABAD

11 November 2021 22:26 IST

After December 8 last year, when Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had taken to streets in support of the farming community agitating against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre, the ruling party in the State is all set to hit the roads again on Friday demanding that the Centre procure paddy/rice produced in the Rabi season.

The party leadership has already asked its leaders at constituency level to make arrangements to stage protest from 10 am to 1 pm by taking permission from the District Collectors in view of the model code in force for elections to the 12 Local Authorities’ Constituencies of the Legislative Council. A protest is planned at Dharna Chowk (Indira Park) here for constituencies in GHMC area.

Working president of the party and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao will participate in the protest at Sircilla, the constituency represented by him. Similarly, other ministers will participate in the protests in their constituencies as also MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other leader leaders in their areas.

