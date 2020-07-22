KTR to lay stone for elevated corridor

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao is set to lay the foundation for the elevated corridor between Nalgonda crossroads and Owaisi junction on July 23.
This will be the second elevated corridor the Minister will be laying foundation for in the last fortnight, the first being the one between VST and Indira Park on July 11.
The flyover being constructed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) with an estimated cost of ₹523.37 crore, will pass via Saidabad and IS Sadan.
The four-lane bidirectional corridor will be 3.382 km in length, of which 2.58 km will be of the flyover, and the remaining, of the ramp on both sides, a press note released in the name of GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar said. The flyover is targeted to be completed within 24 months. The flyover will be part steel and part concrete. It will have steel pier, steel pier cap, steel girders with RCC deck slab cast in situ.
It is designed for a speed limit of 40 kmph. Its construction will require property acquisition in 17,823 square metres, comprising 221 premises, the note said.
Besides facilitating conflict-free traffic movement between Nalgonda crossroads and Owaisi junction, the flyover will save time for commuters travelling towards Champapet and Chandrayangutta. It will reduce the pressure on the traffic junctions at IS Sadan, Chanchalguda junction, Saidabad junction and Dhobighat junction, by circumventing them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath