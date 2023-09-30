HamberMenu
KTR to lay foundation stones for protection wall along Munneru river in Khammam today

Some of the civic works to be inaugurated include underground drains, stormwater drains and municipal parks

September 30, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao. File

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development works worth over ₹1,390 crore during his tour of the former composite Khammam district on September 30.

He will be accompanied by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Roads & Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy.

During his day-long visit, KTR, along with his two Cabinet colleagues, will lay the foundation stones for the construction of underground drainage and sewerage treatment plants under AMRUT 2.0, the construction of a CC protection wall along the Munneru river, and high-level cable-stayed bridge across the Munneru on Suryapet-Aswaraopet highway, among other development works in Khammam city limits, according to official sources.

Some of the civic works to be inaugurated include underground drains, stormwater drains and municipal parks, as part of the Interception and Diversion of Gollapadu Channel Project and NTR municipal park in Khammam municipal corporation limits.

The Municipal Administration Minister will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Godrej Agrovet’s Integrated Palm Oil Complex at Gubbagurthy in Konijerla mandal near Khammam.

Later, Mr. Rama Rao and the two Ministers will reach Bhadrachalam by helicopter, where he will lay the foundation stone to set up flood banks and approach roads on the left side of the Godavari and various development works under the SDF Grant in the temple town.

Later, he will proceed to Sattupalli and lay stones for a slew of development works.

