KTR to inaugurate ₹418 crore worth works in Khammam

The fort town of Khammam will witness a flurry of developmental activities on April 2 as the stage is set for inauguration of the ultra-modern new bus station and launch of works on the second phase of the IT hub by Minister for Information & Technology and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao here on Friday.

A host of development works all worth about ₹418 crore have been lined up for Friday.

Some of the major development works include inauguration of the new bus station constructed on a sprawling little over seven-acre land at a cost of ₹25 crore with 30 platforms and state-of-the-art passenger amenities and launch of works on the IT Tower-II on the premises of the existing IT hub at Khanapuram Haveli here.

The second phase of the IT hub has been necessitated by the demand for additional space at the IT hub in the town. The IT Tower-II will be constructed with a built-up space of 55,000 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹36 crore, sources said.

The first phase of the IT hub was inaugurated by IT Minister Mr Rao here in December last year. It was built at an estimated expenditure of ₹27.65 crore with a built-up area of 41,178 square feet under the aegis of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

Mr. Rama Rao, accompanied by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, will participate in a slew of development works in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits on Friday.

Elections for the KMC are due shortly as the term of the elected body of the Urban Local Body expired last month.

The Ministers will inaugurate the double bedroom colony consisting of 1,000 units built at an outlay of ₹ 60.20 crore at Tekulapalli near here, launch 45,000 new tap connections and daily water supply for around 85,000 old tap connections with an outlay of ₹229.95 crore in KMC limits, inaugurate the renovated Vaikunta Dhamam at Kalvavoddu, and launch road development works.

Collector R V Karnan on Thursday visited the new bus station complex, double bedroom colony and other localities to monitor the arrangements for the scheduled day-long visit of three Ministers to Khammam on Friday.

The Ministers will also visit Sattupalli town on Friday afternoon, where they will inaugurate the newly constructed municipal office building.