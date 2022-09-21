KTR to be keynote speaker at TiE Global Summit

3-day event by TiE Hyderabad chapter from Dec. 12

3-day event by TiE Hyderabad chapter from Dec. 12

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will be a keynote speaker at TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Global Summit, a three-day event TiE Hyderabad chapter will be hosting here from December 12.

A delegation met the Minister and extended an invite to him. Mr. Rao agreed to be the guest of honour for the inaugural ceremony.

In a release on Wednesday, TiE said that the meeting was also to seek the State government’s reinforcement for the upcoming mega entrepreneurship summit. The theme of the event is 3.2.1 -- Technology 3.0, Entrepreneurship 2.0 and Sustainability 1.0.

“Hyderabad was unanimously chosen as the next big TiE Global Summit destination by all our national and international chapters. This is owing to the rapidly-developing entrepreneurial eco-system in the State and the environment of enablement that is nurtured here. We are proud to be hosting over 2,500 delegates and numerous speakers from India and overseas this year,” TiE Hyderabad president Suresh Raju said.

“The State government is excited to welcome the largest entrepreneurship summit to Hyderabad. We are thrilled for the opportunities the summit will bring to the Telangana startup eco-system, mining the multinational networking, mentoring and investment windows, said Mr. Rao while launching the TiE Global Summit poster.