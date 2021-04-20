KTR thanked for funds for nala renovation

It will ensure no waterlogging even in very high rains, says TRS leader

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader and Malkajgiri Parliament constituency incharge Marri Rajasekhara Reddy has thanked Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Raofor sanctioning ₹ 10 crore for the remodelling of drains and nalas as promised when the city was devastated with the floods.

Mr. Reddy visited the areas to be expanded along with Cantonment Board Ward member Prabhakar and Begumpet Corporator T. Maheshwari and said the remodelling of Picket Nala and also the bridge at Karachi Bakery on the SP road on Picket nala will ensure that roads will not be flooded in the future even there were huge floods.

He said KTR has promised ₹ 6 crore but increased it to ₹ 10 crore on his representation. The increased amount will ensure that all the bridges on the nala can be remodelled thus preventing any water logging on the SP Road in the future, he said.