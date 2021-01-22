KTR tells Khammam leaders to end differences and win polls

Hyderabad

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao instructed Khammam TRS leaders not to leave any scope in drumming up support for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC elections, besides winning Khammam Municipal Corporation.

The meeting attended by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, former Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy among others was said to be called to iron out the differences between the leaders before the important elections.

A senior leader who attended the meeting said that Mr. KTR sent a strong message to the ‘warring factions’ in Khammam TRS without directly naming anyone. He had a word of caution on the importance of winning the elections in the present circumstances and wanted them to win both the MLC and the Corporation.

Mr. Tummala Nageshwar Rao had a personal chat with the Minister after the meeting but what transpired between them was not known. Differences between the Khammam leaders is quite open in the district and some of them apparently are annoyed with Mr. Puvvada Ajay’s aggression and deliberate attempts to undermine them.