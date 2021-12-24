KTR target Modi yet again, this time on GST increase for handlooms, textiles

HYDERABAD

24 December 2021 18:47 IST

TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao yet again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the huge gap between his ideas and actions.

This time, he questioned the Central government’s decision to increase the GST on handlooms and textiles from 5% to 12% when Mr. Modi himself has been speaking of strengthening the handlooms sector. In a tweet, KTR urged the Prime Minister to reduce the GST on handlooms and textiles or else the industry will face crisis.

“Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, on the National Handloom Day you had talked of strengthening #Vocal for handmade. On the contrary to the idea, your government has enhanced GST on Handlooms and Textiles from 5 percent to 12 percent, which will be a death knell for the industry. Request you to intervene and save the weavers,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, KTR shared a picture of the Prime Minister having lunch with construction workers in Kashi Vishawanadh temple and posted several pictures of workers walking to their homes hundreds of km away during the lockdown without any support from the government. The Minister wanted to convey that the Prime Minister remembers workers only when elections were around, and he said the same in the tweet.

On the enhancement of GST, the Minister earlier shot off a letter to Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal and demanded withdrawal of the decision to hike GST from 5% to 12%, which will come into effect from January 1, 2022. Opposing the hike, KTR Said that the handlooms industry was going through a crisis due to the pandemic and increasing the GST will impact it adversely.