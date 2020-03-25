KTR takes whirlwind tour of city

K.T. Rama Rao took a whirlwind tour of the city on Wednesday, to take stock of the situation post the lockdown. Starting from Pragathi Bhavan, on his way to the Disaster Management wing of GHMC on Tank Bund, he met people proceeding on foot, and got to know their travails first hand.

At the Disaster Management wing, he was apprised by the Director, EVDM, Viswajit Kampati, about the measures being taken to contain the virus spread. Later, he visited the command control centre at GHMC headquarters, and issued various directions.

Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao, and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and corporator Samala Hema, inspected the observance of lockdown in various localities of Secunderabad. Mr. Ram Mohan visited a night shelter in Seetaphalmandi, and asked inmates to stay inside and assured facilities.