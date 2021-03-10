KTR supports agitation against VSP privatisation

‘If we are quiet, Centre will sell Singareni or other PSUs in TS’

Expressing solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh opposing the privatisation move of the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said the party stood against privatisation of public sector undertakings.

Opposing the privatisation move, KTR said if necessary he would seek permission of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to personally participate inthe agitation against VSP privatisation. He made these comments at two different events he attended as part of the campaign in support of the party's candidate Vani Devi in the Graduate MLC elections.

KTR said VSP was established after a prologned fight as a right of Andhra people. “If we keep quiet today the Central government will also sell Singareni or other PSUs in Telangana,” he said criticising the BJP for not honouring the establishment of Bayyaram steel plant at Khammam as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act.

‘Not disinvestment’

Further attacking Prime Minister Modi's government, he said BJP governance meant selling the PSUs. Unlike the previous governments that preferred disinvestment the BJP government simply wanted to sell PSUs. In fact, it had garnered ₹3.30 lakh crore selling PSUs. He alleged that the BJP had conveniently shifted its slogan of Skill India to Sale India.

KTR said the TRS always worked along with PSUs strengthening them and reminded that the Singareni Collieries was brought into profits with the vision of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The BHEL was given orders worth ₹35,000 crore by the Telangana government while it also paid ₹1400 crore premium to the LIC of India.