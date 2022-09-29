KTR showcases TS to French delegation 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 29, 2022 22:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao showcased Telangana and the investment opportunities the State offered to a business delegation under the aegis of French network of entrepreneurs MEDEF.

In a presentation, the Minister highlighted the initiatives of the State government across various sectors, Telangana emerging as home to some of the largest facilities of leading technology-driven companies and the policy measures to support industrial and innovation led growth. Under the TS-iPASS policy of providing time bound or deemed approval for new industrial projects, the State has given clearance to 20,000 units and attracted $32 billion investments. Telangana offers multiple opportunities across multiple sectors, Mr. Rao said.

Earlier, Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain sought to underscore growth potential of Hyderabad as well as the pro-business and conducive policies of the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gérard Wolf, who is leading the MEDEF delegation and Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary to the Industries Department E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy participated in the interaction. Over 95% members of MEDEF are small and medium businesses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app