KTR showcases TS to French delegation 

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao showcased Telangana and the investment opportunities the State offered to a business delegation under the aegis of French network of entrepreneurs MEDEF.

In a presentation, the Minister highlighted the initiatives of the State government across various sectors, Telangana emerging as home to some of the largest facilities of leading technology-driven companies and the policy measures to support industrial and innovation led growth. Under the TS-iPASS policy of providing time bound or deemed approval for new industrial projects, the State has given clearance to 20,000 units and attracted $32 billion investments. Telangana offers multiple opportunities across multiple sectors, Mr. Rao said.

Earlier, Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain sought to underscore growth potential of Hyderabad as well as the pro-business and conducive policies of the State.

Gérard Wolf, who is leading the MEDEF delegation and Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary to the Industries Department E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy participated in the interaction. Over 95% members of MEDEF are small and medium businesses.