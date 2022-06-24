KTR showcases Telangana to Foxconn

Minister meets chairman Young Liu, invites firm to explore State for investment

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao met Foxconn Chairman Young Liu in New Delhi on Thursday and showcased the State, especially the policy initiatives for investors.

Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group, which is behind Foxconn, is one of the leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers globally and largest suppliers for many top tier international customers. Foxconn has manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

A release from the Minister’s office said Mr.Rao and Mr.Liu discussed Foxconn’s plans of expanding footprint in India. The Minister took the opportunity to pitch Telangana to the officials from Foxconn and briefed them about the initiatives taken by the State Government towards creating an enabling environment and infrastructure for fostering electronics manufacturing in Telangana.

The State has emerged as a preferred investment destination for investments in electronics sector and boasts of a vibrant research and development and innovation ecosystem. It is equipped with robust industrial infrastructure and well positioned to meet the requirements of global majors, the release said.

“Foxconn is one of the biggest employers globally in the domain of electronics manufacturing. We are excited about their decision to venture into EV (electric vehicle) manufacturing too. I assure the company of the best support possible from Telangana and invite the team to explore Telangana,” Mr.Rao said.

Mr.Liu said “India is an attractive manufacturing destination and we would like to see how we can expand our manufacturing footprint. Our India experience has been exciting. We look forward to explore the opportunities that Telangana as a state offers.”