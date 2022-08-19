KTR showcases Telangana to diplomats

ADVERTISEMENT

A Diplomatic Outreach Programme to promote Telangana as an investment destination in the city on Friday saw Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao showcasing the State on the back of the growth achieved on multiple fronts, its progressive industrial policies and the growth opportunities available to the gathering comprising representatives of about 50 countries.

In a presentation at the programme organised by the Industries and Commerce Department at T Hub 2.0, the Minister gave a snap shot of the progress made by the State and the advantages it offered to investors. Telangana had a robust economy due to thriving agriculture, industry and services sectors. Information technology, Life Sciences, food processing, aerospace and defence were some of the sectors in with several marquee companies had established their largest facilities in the State, he said.

Outlining the TS-iPASS policy of time-bound clearances and self-certification, he said it had helped attract new projects entailing around $30 billion investment in the more than seven years since launch.

Also, Telangana had built the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the country, Mr. Rao said, adding the State was looking forward to collaboration on multiple fronts. T-Hub was not just a platform for young Indians. “We are also open to any entrepreneur from any part of the world who wants to come and explore the large Indian market... of course we expect it to be a two-way street. Indian startups should be able to go abroad,” the Minister said.

IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion and External Engagement) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy spoke at the programme, in which the Minister also formally launched TIA - Telangana Investment Advisor - the virtual mascot and chatbot of the Invest Telangana cell.