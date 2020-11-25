KTR should also question Akbar on his hatred towards Hindus: Vijayashanti

Former MP and Congress leader Vijayashanti, who is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioned the ‘selective silence’ of TRS on its friendship with MIM, particularly about MIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi’s comments on the Hindu community.

“Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao has questioned ‘why such hatred towards Muslims’, referring to a party, but why is he not questioning his MIM friends on the unpalatable remarks made against Hindus by Mr. Owaisi,” she asked in a statement here.

“Why didn’t Mr. KTR ask Mr. Owaisi why he hates Hindus so much,” Ms. Vijayashanti asked while recalling Mr. Owaisi’s widely circulated statement that Muslims would bring Hindus to their population strength if they were given 15 minutes of freedom in the country. He made similar ‘ridiculous’ comments on the Bhagyalakshmi temple under Charminar apart from insulting Hindus’ respect towards cows,” she said.

The former MP pointed out that TRS leaders were very vocal about their friendship with the MIM but are now, trying to distance themselves from it for votes in the GHMC elections.