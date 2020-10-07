KTR seeks proposals for STPs with 1200 MLD capacity

HYDERABAD

07 October 2020 00:20 IST

‘Hyderabad has the highest such facility in the country’

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T.Rama Rao has asked the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials to prepare proposals for several more sewage treatment plants (STPs) to fulfil the needs of the city.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, Mr.Rama Rao asked them to ready proposals for new STPs to treat 1200 million litres of sewage water per day (MLD) in addition to the existing ones with a capacity of 770 MLD.

Already Hyderabad has the highest capacity of sewage treatment facilities among all other cities in the country, the minister said, and instructed that the STPs should be aligned with the Musi river cleaning project.

He asked the officials to submit a report to the government with all details about the construction of STPs based on the Hyderabad Master Sewerage Plan, within a week.

Speaking about the upcoming Keshavapuram reservoir project works, Mr.Rama Rao said land acquisition for the reservoir has reached completion stage. Close to 1490 acres of land is being acquired for the reservoir which is expected to assure sufficient drinking water for Hyderabad till 2050.

He asked officials to expedite the process for obtaining stage-II Forest clearances for the reservoir, in view of the stage-I clearances already accorded. Foundation for the reservoir will soon be laid from the hands of the chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, whose dream it is to see the city without water scarcity, he said.

Government is ready to cooperate for construction of the reservoir in every way, Mr.Rama Rao said, and asked the officials to expedite the process. Officials from the water board and MA & UD department attended the meeting.