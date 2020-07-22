KTR seeks novel revenue models for municipal bodies

Minister for IT & Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, K.T. Rama Rao, on Wednesday directed every urban local body - municipal corporation or municipality, to come up with innovative revenue generation methods along with a water audit to provide adequate drinking water supply.

Municipal officials concerned should be paying utmost importance to sanitation and cleanliness in towns and cities, he said and called for futuristic development of municipalities surrounding Hyderabad. He was interacting with municipal commissioners of Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) within Outer Ring Road (ORR) at a training programme at MCR HRD institute.

The minister claimed that the government has brought in new policies to decentralise the administration across the State to take it closer to the public and mentioned that number of districts, revenue divisions, mandals and municipal corporations have been increased as a part of this exercise.

The commissioners were asked to formulate a 30-year future plan for every town, keeping in mind the increasing population considering that a majority of the population in Telangana will be living in its towns in the coming years. Providing essential services to the growing population has been the top most priority of the Government and hence, administration decentralisation was chosen as a tool for the same.

The number of municipalities were increased to 141 and sufficient funds have been allotted for faster development. Earlier, KTR paid floral tributes to “Abhyudaya Kavi” Daasaradhi Krishnamacharya, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. An App related to the cleanliness programs in all the municipalities was also launched on the occasion.