KTR seeks Central support for handloom, textile projects

HYDERABAD

21 January 2022 23:04 IST

Calls for sanction of ₹900 crore for Warangal textile park

Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Friday sought Central government support for various handloom and textile projects in the State, including an early approval as well as sanction of ₹.897.92 crore for the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, he said sanctioning of the fund will help take up infrastructure works at the Textile Park, which is developed on over 1,200 acres.

The Minister also urged the Centre to finalise the policy for development of manufacturing regions for textile and apparel sector so that projects like KMTP can be suitably benefitted. Though not the first time, as he has in the past written to the Union Ministers many times on the issues, the latest communication assumes significance as it comes days ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2023.

IIHT sought

Besides for KMTP, the Minister wanted Central government sanction for the Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla and ₹.49.84 crore, out of a projected outlay of ₹993.65 crore, for filling the infrastructure gaps and towards implementation of different components, including modernisation and expansion of production base, strengthening of value chain, skill development and capacity building.

The State government will contribute ₹756.97 crore towards the project.

Urging the Centre to establish an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Telangana, Mr.Rao said sufficient land with constructed building for such a facility is available at the Handloom Park in Pochampally, Yadadri Bhongir district, said a release from his office on the letter to the Union Ministers.

“After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Venkatagiri has gone to the residuary state of A.P. At present there is no such Institute in Telangana State to offer courses in Diploma in Handloom Technology,” he said.

The Minister also wanted the Centre to set up National Textile Research Institute and Handloom Export Promotion Council in Hyderabad.