KTR seeks Central budgetary support for TS industrial projects  

January 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries and IT K. T. Rama Rao has sought support in Union Budget 2023-24 for various industrial projects in Telangana, including the Hyderabad Pharma City and the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad.

Though the State had sought support many a time in the past, it did not receive sufficient funds in previous eight budgets presented by the BJP-led Central government, the Minister said in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. If the Centre believes in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat slogans, support needed to be extended to progressive States like Telangana, Mr. Rao’s office said in a release on his letter.

Seeking to remind the Central government about the promises made to Telangana, he wrote: “Union Budget 2023-24 is the right occasion for the Centre to show its commitment to the development of the State.” Besides funds for the projects, the Minister also sought allocation of projects that he said the State ought to have got.

The projects or works for which Mr. Rama Rao sought budgetary support are Hyderabad Pharma City; at least ₹500 crore out of the estimated ₹9,500 crore for external infrastructure development at NIMZ, Zaheerabad; and towards development of Hyderabad–Warangal and Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridors. “At least 50% of the total cost of ₹5,000 crore required to join two nodes of Hyderabad Pharma City and NIMZ Zaheerabad,” the Minister wrote, according to the release.

Other projects that figured in the letter include Hyderabad–Vijayawada industrial corridor, for with the Minister sought ₹1,500 crore out of ₹5,000 crore for the newly identified Hyderabad, Jadcherla, Gadwal and Kothakota nodes.

For textile and handloom sectors, Mr. Rama Rao is reported to have urged the Centre to extend ₹500 crore as capital support and ₹300 crore funding for development of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. He also wanted a mega powerloom cluster, including textile, weaving and apparel parks in Sircilla to be sanctioned under the Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS).

He wanted Hyderabad to be included in the proposed Defence Industrial Production corridor and revival of Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) or an equivalent scheme. Citing the AP Reorganization Act, 2014, Mr. Rama Rao wanted an integrated steel plant to be established by SAIL in Khammam and special incentives to be made available for industries in the State.

Upgradation of powerlooms under the IN-SITU Scheme; sanctioning of Block Level Handloom Clusters under NHDP; setting up of an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology; and GST exemption for handlooms were other measures the Minister is reported to have highlighted in his letter.

Sanction and upgradation of brownfield manufacturing clusters; setting up National Design Centre in Hyderabad; reopening of Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in Adilabad; and establishing a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Jadcherla Industrial Park and gas allotment for the same figured in the letter sent by the Minister, the release added.