KTR says 378 double-bedroom houses inaugurated in four villages in a single day

K.T. Rama Rao was speaking after handing over the double-bedroom houses to the beneficiaries of the 2BHK scheme in Gambhiraopet

September 28, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. File

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Stating that there are 465 huts, 432 asbestos-roofed sheds, and 907 dilapidated houses in Rajanna Sircilla district, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said houses will be sanctioned to all those dwelling in them under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

He was speaking after handing over the double-bedroom houses to the beneficiaries of the 2BHK scheme in Gambhiraopet on Wednesday.

As many as 378 double-bedroom houses have been inaugurated in four villages (Narmala, Kollamaddi, Lingannapeta and Gambhiraopet) in Gambhiraopet mandal in a single day on Wednesday, the Minister said.

He added that Gambhiraopet mandal witnessed rapid development in all spheres including irrigation, education, and health sectors in the last nine years. The Narmala dam is brimming with water throughout the year.”

The foundation stone has been laid for the high-level bridge between Lingannapeta and Gambhiraopet across the Manair river at an estimated cost of ₹13.5 crore and the work on it will be expeditiously completed before the next rainy season, he added.

The Minister said two more high-level bridges will be built at Narmala and a modern market will be constructed at an estimated expenditure of ₹3 crore in Gambhiraopet.

