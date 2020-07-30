KTR rolls out 6 COVID-19 response ambulances

K.T. Rama Rao and Eatala Rajender flagging off the COVID response vehicles in the city on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

30 July 2020 23:35 IST

Minister hands over these vehicles to the Health dept. for use in rural areas

As announced on his 44th birthday on July 24, TRS working president and IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao handed over six ambulances with COVID testing facility to the Health department here on Thursday for use in rural areas.

The ambulances were flagged off jointly by Mr. KTR and Health Minister Eatala Rajender at Pragathi Bhavan, as part of the “Gift a Smile” programme.

The COVID response vehicles (ambulances) have sample testing facility, ventilator, oxygen support and other emergency medicines, Mr. KTR said.

Advertising

Advertising

SeveralmMinisters, legislators and Mr. KTR’s family members, including his wife Shailima and daughter Alekhya, also attended the inauguration. The six ambulances were arranged from the personal funds of Mr. Rama Rao and were handed over to the Health Department on behalf of TRS.

After Mr. KTR’s announcement, several of his colleagues in the KCR Cabinet, legislators, Members of Parliament, party leaders and sympathisers including Non-Resident Indians from Telangana, have pledged arranging about 100 such ambulances. A total of 81 ambulances were pledged on July 24 itself.

Mr. Rajender also announced five ambulances followed by ministers G. Jagadish Reddy, C. Malla Reddy and G. Kamalakar (six each), A. Indrakaran Reddy (four), S. Niranjan Reddy (three), P. Sabitha Indra Reddy (two) and MPs G. Ranjith Reddy (seven) and N. Nageswara Rao (six).

Besides, Minister V. Srinivas Goud and legislators of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district (11), ministers E. Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod and legislators of erstwhile Warangal district (eight) and Minister V. Prashanth Reddy and legislators of erstwhile Nizamabad district (five) and legislators A. Jeevan Reddy and B. Suman (three each) also vowed to arrange COVID ambulances.