KTR reviews HMDA works

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T.Rama Rao has directed the HMDA officials to ensure public amenities in a grand scale along the Outer Ring Road.
He ordered for measures towards establishment of amenities such as petrol pumps, food courts, rest areas, and gateway structures on the road, in public-private-partnership model.
The Minister, along with principal secretary Arvind Kumar, and other officials, reviewed the infrastructural and other developmental works in purview of HMDA, here on Saturday.
He asked the officials to expedite the infrastructural development works in HMDA, and asked them to be prepared for changes that could take place in functioning of the urban development authority, especially in the Planning and Designing aspects, once TS-bPASS is legislated. A plan should be prepared about planning and designing
After being apprised of the infrastructural works on the ORR, the Minister has asked the officials to act tough against the structures within the buffer zone of the Hyderabad Growth Corridor, in coordination with the Collectors of the districts through which the ORR passes. Reviewing other works, Mr. Rama Rao wanted Balapur flyover works to be completed by November-end, and an asset protection cell to be established along the lines of the same in GHMC. He also reviewed the works such as flyovers and sky ways within HMDA, and lake protection measures, besides Tank Bund beautification works.
