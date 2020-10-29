KTR reviews flood relief and restoration works

HYDERABAD

GHMC officials told to share a helpline number with public

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao instructed officials to take up repair and restoration works for roads that have been damaged due to flooding during the incessant downpour about two weeks ago.

Repairs should be taken up circle wise on all main roads, he directed officials during a review meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing relief and restoration works in rain-affected areas. Mr. KTR asked GHMC officials to share a helpline number with the public to give information about flood related debris and garbage piling up in any locality. He advised them to rope in resident welfare associations and NGOs for more assistance in providing relief.

He also instructed the officials to install retro fittings to old flyovers for easy drainage of the rainwater.

GHMC officials informed the Minister that distribution of financial assistance to all the flood affected families could be completed within one more day.

During the special sanitation drive taken up after floods, a total of 18,000 metric tonnes of trash have been collected by the Sanitation teams of GHMC. Every day, 3,500 MT additional garbage is being collected, apart from clearance of sludge, they informed. The affected localities are being sprayed with disinfectants to control spread of disease.

The Minister asked the officials to also clear garbage from the nalas.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Director, Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management Vishwajit Kampati apart from officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board and Municipal Administration departments participated in the meeting.