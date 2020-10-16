KTR review: Focus on roads, sanitation, power restoration

HYDERABAD

Minister inspects rain-affected areas in city for third successive day

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao inspected rain-affected localities in the city for the third consecutive day on Friday.

He also visited the temporary rehabilitation facility for the flood affected, set up at BS Maktha and interacted with those seeking shelter there. He assured them that relief measures were being taken up on a war footing to restore normalcy.

Later, the Minister inspected the inundated areas in Prakash Nagar and Brahmanwadi in Begumpet and took stock of the situation, before issuing necessary instructions to GHMC officials. He also distributed ration kits to the residents. The government has already started distributing blankets and other relief material at GHMC shelter homes.

As the rain has subsided, the city’s sanitation assumes more importance, Mr.Rama Rao said, and appealed to citizens to drink safe and boiled water to prevent diseases. Medical and emergency services are being provided to citizens, he assured.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, MLAs Danam Nagender, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, and Mynampally Hanumantha Rao accompanied the Minister. Later, at a review meeting with officials of GHMC, HMWS&SB, and TSSPDCL at the corporation’s head office, Mr.Rama Rao directed Discom officials to coordinate with the civic body for restoration of power supply in all colonies and apartments affected by inundation, within 24 hours.

He also issued directions for repair and restoration of flood-damaged roads with a cost of ₹297 crore, besides asking the HMWS&SB officials to supply drinking water through tankers in the inundated areas. He also instructed them to take up repairs of sewerage and water pipelines wherever they were damaged due to the flooding, at a cost of ₹50 crore. He asked GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar to conduct a special sanitation drive in flood-affected areas, and to coordinate with Health department for organising medical camps there.

In a separate announcement, a statement from the GHMC said that the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, GHMC corporators, and co-option members have decided to donate a month’s salary to the CM Relief Fund towards flood relief. The Cantonment Board members have announced four months’ salary would be donated to CMRF. Letters to this effect have been handed over to the Minister.