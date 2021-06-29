KTR responsible for city’s problems: Revanth

‘Real estate mafia has emerged in city’

Stating that Hyderabad no more gets the clean and green city awards it used to get earlier, the new TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy blamed the Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao for the city becoming ‘unlivable.’

Speaking to reporters after attending the swearing-in-ceremony of Lingojiguda Corporator Rajashekhar Reddy at the GHMC office, he said people in high offices were encouraging encroachment of lands and lake beds, and a new real estate mafia has emerged in Hyderabad. He asked why weren’t CCTV cameras being installed at lake beds and government lands to monitor the encroachments when the government claims that police is monitoring every space in Hyderabad through CCTV cameras.

Obviously, installing cameras at these places are discouraged by people who matter in the government, he argued.

Mr. Reddy said the government has failed to clean the Musi and stop encroachments of the riverbed and he would soon take a tour of the river. He also alleged that the GHMC council meeting is being held virtually to escape questioning from the opposition on the TRS government’s failed promises.