KTR releases Post-Lockdown Restart Manual for colleges

Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao released the “Post-Lockdown Restart Manual: Framework for Prevention and Mitigation of COVID-19” prepared by VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET).
KTR appreciated the institution for designing a manual for post-lockdown restart operations at educational institutions. He said educational institutions must proactively engage with students and their parents, and also the local community and support at testing times such as the post-pandemic scenario.
D.N. Rao, President-Vignana Jyothi, said the Institute has prepared this Restart Manual, adopting the acronym VJ MEDISCINE as the central theme for devising Standard Operating Procedures, indicating the necessity of Mask (M), e-Resources (E), Distancing (D), Isolation (I), S (Screening through thermal scanning), C (Cleanliness and Sanitisation), I (Immunity), N (Neighbourhood), and E (Empathy and Engagement).
T. Papireddy, Chairman-TSCHE; K. Harishchandra Prasad, General Secretary-Vignana Jyothi; K. Durga Prasad, Joint Secretary; C.D. Naidu, Principal; B. Chennakesava Rao, Dean-Administration were among those present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath