KTR releases Post-Lockdown Restart Manual for colleges

Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao released the “Post-Lockdown Restart Manual: Framework for Prevention and Mitigation of COVID-19” prepared by VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET).

KTR appreciated the institution for designing a manual for post-lockdown restart operations at educational institutions. He said educational institutions must proactively engage with students and their parents, and also the local community and support at testing times such as the post-pandemic scenario.

D.N. Rao, President-Vignana Jyothi, said the Institute has prepared this Restart Manual, adopting the acronym VJ MEDISCINE as the central theme for devising Standard Operating Procedures, indicating the necessity of Mask (M), e-Resources (E), Distancing (D), Isolation (I), S (Screening through thermal scanning), C (Cleanliness and Sanitisation), I (Immunity), N (Neighbourhood), and E (Empathy and Engagement).

T. Papireddy, Chairman-TSCHE; K. Harishchandra Prasad, General Secretary-Vignana Jyothi; K. Durga Prasad, Joint Secretary; C.D. Naidu, Principal; B. Chennakesava Rao, Dean-Administration were among those present.