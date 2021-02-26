KTR releases list of jobs filled

Hyderabad

26 February 2021 00:39 IST

Opposition parties accused of misleading people

Accusing the opposition parties of resorting to false propaganda on recruitments done in Telangana, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has released the list of jobs provided after the formation of Telangana and hoped that it would put an end to false propaganda.

In an open letter released to the media here, Mr. Rao said from 2014 to 2020, the government has filled 1,32,899 posts in various departments and organisations. These can be clarified with the departments concerned as well.

The Minister said he was forced to respond to the allegations made by Congress senior leader K. Jana Reddy who said TRS promised jobs if it was voted to power.

Advertising

Advertising

"We fulfilled our promise," the Minister said adding that it is unfortunate that a senior leader like Mr. Jana Reddy is also spreading lies.

He also sought detailed information from Mr. Jana Reddy as he promised to provide the jobs filled during the 10-year Congress rule from 2004 to 2014. While the figures were quite clear, Congress and the BJP are concealing the truth and deliberately spreading false information, he said releasing the list of vacancies filled department-wise. He hoped that the false propaganda would stop now.

As per the figures released by Mr. Rao, majority of the jobs filled through various agencies include TSPSC - 30,594, TS Police Recruitment Board - 31,972, Telangana State Residential Education Institutes Recruitment Board - 3,623, Junior Panchayat Secretaries - 9,355, Singareni Collieries Company Limited - 12,500, TSGENCO, TRANSCO, NPDCL, SPDCL - 6,648, TSRTC - 4,768, regularization of employees in Electricity Department - 22,637.

Apart from these, jobs were filled in universities, DCCBs, Water Board and several government agencies. Jobs under final stage include 6,258 while the total jobs filled are 1,32,899, said the Minister.