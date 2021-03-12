KTR questions BJP’s sincerity on employee’s welfare

Hyderabad

12 March 2021 23:01 IST

Calls BJP leaders 'misinformation' experts

TRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao questioned the sincerity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in demanding 43% fitment to Telangana employees while the Central government gave just 16% for its employees, and termed them experts in spreading 'misinformation'.

This was in 2016 and before the introduction of GST and demonstration and when the economic situation in the country was much stable. Telangana's employees understand who stands for them and who helped them most, he said.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Telangana Vikas Samithi here on Friday, he rejected the BJP terming Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) anti-employee. "We gave 43% PRC apart from initiating welfare programmes for employees and all sections of people," he said.

Support to VSP

The Municipal Minister defended his support to the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) and asked whether Andhra Pradesh was not part of India for the Bharatiya Janata Party. "I will question as a right to object to the selling spree of the Central government," he said adding if it was VSP today the next could be institutions in Telangana.

Ridiculing the comments of Bharatiya Janata Party MLC, Ramchander Rao on the appointment of Vice Chancellors, he said Telangana Rashtra Samithi believed in appointing scholars as VCs and not their own like the BJP does. He reminded how the appointment of Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad created disturbance on the campus.

He reeled out the developmental and welfare activities of the government for various sections including students, lawyers, journalists and others.

In the last 6 years government has spent about ₹12,800 crore on fee reimbursement.

Apart from these overseas scholarships were being provided to students on the names of Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and Vivekanand where each student is granted a scholarship of ₹20 Lakh. No other government is providing such scholarships to the students, he said.

All this was done without any support from the Central government, he said and explained how no new institutes were given to Telangana despite the assurances in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Why doesn't Ramchander Rao ask about the Kajipet Railway coach factory, ITIR, Tribal University, Bayyaram Steel Factory, petrol and gas prices, he questioned and said Bharatiya Janata Party abuses Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, disrespecting the constitutional position he holds and his age.

He also charged the BJP with trying to derive political mileage by instigating communal differences. Every time there are elections, riots take place in Bhainsa, he alleged.