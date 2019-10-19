KTR presents 3rd Industry Awards

Man’Exe-2019, the 15th edition of the flagship conference on manufacturing excellence, got under way here on Friday.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the conference, being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the State Government with the theme ‘Smart Manufacturing - New Frontiers, New Opportunities’.

The CII announced the winners of the 3rd Industry Awards 2019 at the conference. Introduced in 2017, the industry awards involve Statewide competition for recognising and rewarding exceptional achievements made by Telangana-based businesses covering both large and small organisations.

Mr. Rama Rao presented awards to winners in 15 different categories in the presence of CII Telangana chapter chairman D. Raju. IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the year witnessed applications from diverse companies with credible achievements ranging from innovations in biotechnology to special purpose machinery.