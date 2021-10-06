KTR pays fee of medical student

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has offered to pay the fee of a tribal girl who is pursuing her medical course in Kyrgyzstan, after learning that she was struggling financially to continue the course.

The Minister was informed that the tribal girl Anusha was selling vegetables to support her parents after coming back from Kyrgyzstan during the first phase of the COVID pandemic.

The girl hailing from Borabanda has scored 95% marks in the first, second and third years of the course. She is unable to go back due to financial crisis.

Anusha, along with her parents, met the Minister on Wednesday and he presented to her a cheque for funding her fee till completion of the course.

Appreciating Anusha, the Minister, Mr. K. T. Rama Rao, said he would like to see her as a doctor in future.