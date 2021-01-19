KTR pats power staff for ensuring 24×7 power supply

Diary and calendar of Telangana Electricity Engineers Association released

The role of employees of the four power utilities was significant in making the 24×7 uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers in Telangana successful, Minister for Municipal Administration, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao said here on Monday.

Speaking after releasing the new year diary and calendar of the Telangana Electricity Engineers Association, Mr. Rama Rao said the role of electricity employees in the movement for statehood too was huge. After achieving statehood, they put in their heart and soul to achieve enviable results making it possible to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all categories.

Along with Mr. Rama Rao, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao, CMD of Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy, association president N. Shivaji, general secretary Rameshwar Shetty and others participated in the event.

Mr. Rama Rao complimented the electricity employees for realising the dreams of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the energy sector that was passed on to the newly-formed State in June 2014 with all sorts of problems in all areas of generation, transmission and distribution.

The utilities were not in a position to ensure even six hours power supply to the farm sector in two spells at that time and with their hard work and support of the government had made the glowing present situation possible, he noted.