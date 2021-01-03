KTR pats Bharat Biotech for DGCI nod to Covaxin

Hyderabad

03 January 2021 22:18 IST

Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao complimented Bharat Biotech after its Covaxin was approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Rama Rao congratulated Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella, joint MD Suchitra Ella and the team of scientists on getting DCGI approval. He further said that Hyderabad continues to shine as the vaccine capital because of the pursuit of excellence of scientists and innovative entrepreneurs.

Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is the second vaccine to be approved by the DCGI for COVID shots, the other vaccine being Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Advertising

Advertising