KTR orders special drive for removal of garbage

Intensive disinfectant spraying also ordered

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has issued orders towards a special drive for total removal of garbage from the city roads in the coming four days.

Medical Officer, Deputy Commissioner and Sanitation officials concerned in each circle should conduct field inspections every morning and take action for removal of garbage, he said, at a review meeting with Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday.

He asked the officials to bring in additional vehicles, dumpers and tippers needed for the drive. The Minister also issued instructions for intensive disinfectant spraying in view of COVID-19 second wave.

Mr. Kumar later organised a tele-conference with GHMC Zonal and Deputy Commissioners and expressed dissatisfaction at garbage removal from the erstwhile spots of dumper bins. The bins have been removed in accordance with the Solid Waste Management rules.

He asked the Zonal & Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs) to take up field inspections, and take action for removal of waste.

Garbage should not be seen in crowded locations such as markets, bus stations, parks, and commercial areas. Door-to-door garbage collection should increase in view of removal of bins, Mr. Kumar said, and asked GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar to consult the management of Mahindra Group for procurement of additional Swachh Auto Tipper vehicles needed.

Garbage on roads and streets will not be tolerated, and AMOHs and Deputy Commissioners will be made responsible for the same, he warned.

The Principal Secretary asked officials to pay attention to garbage vulnerable points, and take up spraying of disinfectant wherever the garbage is removed.

Sanitation staff should be given gloves, sanitisers and masks, he said.

Dumping yards and intermediate transfer stations should be upgraded so that garbage does not pile up.

In view of COVID-19 second wave, disinfectant spraying should be intensified at major junctions, busy locations, markets, parks and other areas, he instructed. Adequate measures such as water availability and lighting should be ensured in graveyards and cremation grounds where bodies are brought for last rites.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner said an intensive drive towards sanitation and garbage removal had begun on Saturday.