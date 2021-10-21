KTR opens Qadir Ali Baig Theatre fest

MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao during the inauguration of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival.

Hyderabad

21 October 2021 23:18 IST

Under a fluttering Tricolour as a full moon washed the stage of Moazzam Jahi Market, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao made a call for resuming normal city life, which has been disrupted due to the COVID pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Speaking after inaugurating the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, Mr. Rao said, “We need to get back to normal life. We need to resume cultural and social events that marked our calendar before the pandemic.”

“Hyderabad is one of the rare cities that has old world charm, culture, heritage and combines the best. This theatre festival is a fantastic value addition to the social infrastructure of the city,” said Mr. Rao complimenting the theatre foundation. He recounted how the MJ Market was restored from a stage where it had become dilapidated due to lack of maintenance.

Earlier, well-known artist Ila Arun compared Hyderabad and its heritage and buildings with Rajasthan known for its legends and towering forts and palaces.

“It’s been my endeavour to bring great theatre to Hyderabad. In the process we are putting heritage and history on centre stage. Many of the heritage sites were never visited by people living in the city unless some cousin or relative came in from abroad. Now that’s changing,” said Mohammad Baig, who recited poems penned by Prince Moazzam Jah, the second son of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.