August 10, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

An IT tower developed in Nizamabad as part of a growing emphasis of the Telangana government to take information technology firms beyond Hyderabad into tier II and III cities was opened on Wednesday by IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Fifteen companies have commenced operations at the state-of-the-art 55,000 sq ft building, the Minister’s office said, following inauguration of the facility by Mr. Rao in the presence of Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, and elected representatives including Rajya Sabha MP K.R. Suresh Reddy and senior officials.

Besides hosting IT companies, which will boost employment for the local youth, the IT Tower also houses a centre of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and RGUKT Basara’s Innovation Hub. The Minister also inaugurated these centres, set up to help youngsters enhance their skills and for fostering innovation.

“Nizamabad joins the Telangana IT revolution,” the Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Mahabubnagar among tier II and III cities already have such IT towers. The IT Tower in Nalgonda will be inaugurated soon and the proposed IT Tower in Adilabad has received an approval, Mr. Rao’s office said.

Gold rating

In a separate announcement, CII’s Indian Green Building Council (CII - IGBC) said the IT tower in Nizamabad, of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), has achieved the coveted gold rating certification under the IGBC Green New Building Rating programme.

Chairman of IGBC Hyderabad Chapter and CII Telangana C. Sekhar Reddy presented the IGBC gold rating plaque and certificate to Mr. Prashant Reddy. The green features of the project include planting native and adaptive tree species accounting to 83 trees/acre to enhance the green cover, 100% of roof area coated with SRI paints to mitigate heat island effect and 50 KWp capacity on-site solar PV system to cater to 76.5% of the total annual energy consumption of the building.

“The green measures of the facility recognised by IGBC certification are a testimonial to the preservation of natural resources, mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions and demonstrate TSIIC’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact, while taking forward developmental initiatives,” Mr Sekhar Reddy said.

