KTR opens CapitaLand’s tech park, Warner Bros. Discovery’s centre in Hyderabad

September 20, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, on Wednesday, inaugurated the first phase of global real estate investment manager CapitaLand Investment’s International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), a 1.4 million square foot facility that has received lease commitment from several global corporations.

The ground-breaking ceremony for a 40 MW data centre was held with the launch of Block A of the re-developed tech park located in Madhapur, the heart of Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

Bristol Myers Squibb, Ernst & Young, Tata Consultancy Services, VXI Global, Warner Bros. Discovery, Cloud4C Services and ANSR Global Corporation are among the firms that will have their offices in the park.

The data centre will have a built-up area of 0.3 million sq ft and its technologically-advanced specifications will allow it to serve international hyper scalers and large enterprises, CapitaLand Investment Ltd (CLI) said in a release.

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) will be investing in the complete re-development of the park, which is expected to be carried out in phases over the next 7-10 years. On completion, ITPH will provide 4.9 million sq ft of Grade A+ office space to house more than 50,000 IT/ITES professionals.

In December 2022, CLINT (formerly known as Ascendas India Trust) said that it will invest ₹6,200 crore over the next 5-7 years in Hyderabad to establish a data centre, with 36 MW of power capacity and doubling of its office space.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Rao said, “CapitaLand Investment’s commitment to developing world-class business parks and data centres in Hyderabad is a testament to the exponential growth of the city’s IT sector.”

CLI India and CLINT CEO Sanjeev Dasgupta said that Hyderabad is among the fastest growing markets for the firm in India. Of the 12 business parks it has in six cities, three are in Hyderabad.

“Our business parks in India enjoy a strong average occupancy rate of close to 90%, housing over 1.5 lakh professionals from both multinational and local companies,” he said. In Hyderabad, CLINT has two more business parks – aVance Hyderabad and CyberPearl.

As part of another engagement, the Minister inaugurated the Hyderabad Capability Centre of leading media and entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which has a marquee presence and brands in the media space, has chosen Hyderabad for setting up its development centre, he said, pointing out that the capability centre has taken shape within four months of its announcement. Mr. Rao and officials had met the leadership team of the firm in the U.S. during May.

