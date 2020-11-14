KTR on inauguration spree in Sanath Nagar

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao along with his cabinet colleague Talasani Srinivas Yadav attended a series of launches of various newly-constructed public amenities in the Sanath Nagar constituency on Friday.

He inaugurated or laid foundation to developmental works worth ₹20 crore, a press statement informed.

The Minister launched a cremation ground developed with ₹3.6 crore in Balkampet, and laid foundation stone for a theme park to be constructed in Nehru Nagar with an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore. Later, he inaugurated a sports complex in Labour Welfare Centre constructed with the cost of ₹5 crore, and played badminton there with the Secunderabad Parliament constituency’s TRS in-charge Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav.

Later, he launched another sports complex at Ghas Mandi constructed with a cost of ₹2.4 crore, a library building with ₹3 crore in Adaiah Nagar, and a multi-purpose function hall in Marredpally with an expenditure of ₹3 crore.

Mr. Rama Rao stressed upon the commitment of the government to ensure better living conditions for city residents.

During testing times such as COVID-19 pandemic and heavy rains, the government stood by the citizens and supported them.

There had been several doubts about development of Hyderabad during the initial days of State formation, which have been dispelled by the government’s developmental initiatives, he said. In Sanath Nagar constituency alone, works to the tune of ₹800 crore have been taken up so far, the Minister said.