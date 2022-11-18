KTR nudges IT firms to spread wings to tier-II cities 

November 18, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday urged IT firms to actively consider Tier-II cities in Telangana for setting up their facilities.

A move to tier-II cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad comes with benefits for the companies, in terms of access to talented youth who have fire in the belly but not keen on shifting to big cities and could also help the firms rein in attrition, the Minister said at the inauguration of LTIMindtree Digital Experience Centre in Hyderabad.

“We need to start looking at tier II towns... plenty of work can be done from there [while] high end value work can be done in Hyderabad,” he said, adding the State government has invested heavily on establishing plug and play infrastructure in several such locations. Underscoring the need to decongest traffic in Hyderabad, Mr.Rao also urged the IT firms to encourage the workforce to use Metro Rail. If the IT firms came together, the government was open to creating a skywalk, from the nearest Metro station.

As a progressive, forward thinking government, the emphasis was also on augmenting the infrastructure keeping in mind the city’s growing stature as an IT hub.

LTIMindtree, which is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, in a release said with the new, state-of-the art digital experience centre is 1 lakh sq ft facility that can accommodate more than 1,000 professionals. The centre will drive cutting-edge research and innovation in leveraging the power of digital to help LTIMindtree’s global clients deliver unique customer experiences.

The company said it has over 16,000 employees in Hyderabad and has more than doubled its headcount in the city in the last one year alone.

Chief operating officer and executive board member Nachiket Deshpande said “we remain committed to leveraging our presence in the city to build cutting-edge digital solutions and foster innovation to help our clients get to the future, faster”.