KTR moots partnership to enhance actuarial sciences talent pool

HYDERABAD

18 December 2021 00:37 IST

Global Capability Centre of US firm Mass Mutual formally inaugurated

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Friday urged U.S. life insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (Mass Mutual), which has set up its Global Capability Centre here, to consider partnering with the State government in training and creating talent pool in actuarial sciences.

“One of the things we could potentially look at is actuarial sciences,” he said, adding Mass Mutual could be a knowledge partner of the State government in helping train manpower as well as create employment opportunities.

The Minister, participating in the inauguration of the Mass Mutual facility here, said this while highlighting the importance of BFSI and the number of companies in the sector that have set facilities here. Hyderabad is a truly cosmopolitan city and welcomed people from all over the world, he said. “In our city, standup comedians get open invite; we don’t cancel shows just because we are not aligned with them politically. We are truly welcoming,” he added to applause from the gathering.

Mr.Rao also wanted Mass Mutual to consider expanding to tier II towns. The government, he added, has set a target of creating 50,000 jobs in tier II towns over the next five years.

Head of GCC Ravi Tangirala said the ecosystem in Hyderabad is overwhelming. Mass Mutual, which opened the facility earlier this year, initially thought of hiring 500 people in six months, a number that has since increased to over 1,000. “We have taken two floors and growing to another two. We will be in 3 lakh sqft [across four floors], he said, adding the firm was planning to set up educational centres of excellence in universities and colleges to impart training to make students industry-ready. It was also working with Telangana to attract more investments in the BFSI sector.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and DGP M.Mahender Reddy addressed the event.